ALTON - An accident on Martin Luther King Drive has one lane of traffic closed while the Alton Police and Fire Department clear the wreckage.

Alton Police closed off one lane of traffic at the intersection of Northport Drive and MLK around just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning while the northbound lane remained open.

An officer on the scene said no injuries were reported and no one involved in the accident required emergency medical attention.

