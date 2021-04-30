EDWARDSVILLE - Watershed Nature Center is holding a grand opening one-day event tomorrow on Saturday, May 1 to showcase its recent park improvements.

The City of Edwardsville and the Nature Preserve Foundation partnered on a campaign to raise funds to transform the beloved Watershed Nature Center for the community to enjoy today and for future generations.

The updated welcome patio will be engraved with the first round of donor pavers, an “outdoor classroom” has been constructed adjacent to the visitor’s center, and new education and play spaces have been added near the entrance to the park.

Activities include the BJC Healthcare Run Wild! Virtual 5k and Fun Run (virtual run took place Apr. 17-Apr. 30) Packet Pick-up, a plant sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Discovery Day for families at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Registration Required for Discovery Day).

WHO: City of Edwardsville Officials

Nature Preserve Foundation Representatives

The Watershed Family, Staff & SupportersDonors of the Access Nature Campaign

Interested Community Members, General Public

WHAT: Access Nature Park Improvement Project Opening Day

WHEN: Sat., May 1, 2021 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: The Watershed Nature Center located at 1591 Tower Ave, Edwardsville, IL 62025

