ROLLA, Mo. - Seven professionals with ties to Missouri University of Science and Technology were inducted into the Missouri S&T Academy of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineers at a dinner and induction ceremony held in Rolla, Mo., on Oct. 22.

The academy recognizes outstanding alumni for their professional achievement and success, and provides organized assistance to the mechanical and aerospace engineering department at Missouri S&T.

New members are:



-- Craig Barnes of Columbus, Indiana, executive director of technology planning for Cummins Inc., earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri S&T in 1978. He began his career with John Deere in 1975 and in 1988, he joined Cummins Inc. He has served in a variety of engineering leadership roles, including executive director of research and engineering for Cummins Emissions Solutions, chief technical officer for Cummins India and executive director for research and engineering for Cummins Components Businesses. In his current role, he develops and oversees the implementation of the future technical strategy for the company. He is active in the Society of Automotive Engineers International and the Society of Women Engineers. In 2009, he was honored with the Rodney D. Chipp Memorial Award for his work to establish a culture of inclusion in the workplace and for creating opportunities for women engineers.

-- Gregory C. Busche of St. Charles, Missouri, senior manager of the St. Louis Design Center for Boeing, earned a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering from Missouri S&T in 1985. He also holds a master of science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois. Busche began his career with McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis as a structural design engineer on various military aircraft programs. Following the merger between McDonnell Douglas and Boeing, he took a rotational assignment in corporate audit and then moved into a management position. He is currently the senior manager for the St. Louis Design Center, which is responsible for all commercial design activity for the St. Louis site.

-- Michael B. Calandro of Wildwood, Missouri, engineering manager of flight operations for Boeing Defense Systems, earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering in 1981 and a master of science degree in engineering management in 1991, both from Missouri S&T. He began his career with McDonnell Douglas, now Boeing, providing engineering support to production operations on multiple programs in fabrication and assembly areas. He is currently the engineering flight ramp manager in St. Louis and is active with the Boeing-Missouri S&T Campus Team.

-- Gerald L. "Jerry" Canfield of St. Louis, chief operating officer and chief technology officer for D&S Car Wash Equipment Co. in High Ridge, Missouri, earned a master of science degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri S&T in 1999. He also holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California-Davis and an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Canfield served eight distinguished years in the U.S. Navy submarine force with multiple long-term deployments into the Asian Pacific theater. He then spent 10 years with MEMC Electronic Materials Inc., which is now known as Sun Edison, progressing through the technical and operational leadership ranks that brought him to assignments around the world including Italy, Japan and Malaysia. Since 2005 he has been the technology leader at D&S Car Wash Equipment Co., where he led his team in the development several major lines of automatic car wash equipment, the most recent being the industry-revolutionizing IQ Car Wash.

-- Douglas E. Duchardt of Charlotte, North Carolina, executive vice president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri S&T in 1987. He also holds a master's in engineering from Purdue University. Duchardt was named executive vice president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports in July 2013. He directs all racing operations for the team, which fields four full-time teams in the elite NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, and manages technical relationships, encompassing engine leases and chassis purchases, while serving as primary liaison between Hendrick and NASCAR's competition group. Duchardt joined Hendrick Motorsports from General Motors in February 2005 as vice president of development. Since his arrival, he has helped facilitate various competition-related transitions, and under his direction Hendrick Motorsports chassis and engines won a record six consecutive Sprint Cup championships.

-- John M. "Mike" Evans of Stuart, Florida, director and past chair of the Midcontinent ISO Board of Directors, earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri S&T in 1967. He also holds an MBA from Rockhurst University and completed the Senior Executive Program from London Business School in 1995. Evans is the former president and CEO of the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations in Atlanta, Georgia; president and COO of the Consolidated Edison Co. of New York; and senior vice president of Kansas City Power and Light Co. He also served in several engineering, operating and management positions, including those with Combustion Engineering and Southwestern Bell. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarine Program and was a registered professional engineer. He has served on civic, arts, educational and industry groups, and is currently active in the United Way and on the boards of the Missouri S&T Energy R&D Center and his local community hospital.

-- Robert G. Steinhoff of Arlington, Virginia, Engineer Fellow with Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri S&T in 1980. He began his 34-plus-year career with Bendix, now Honeywell, in support of producing non-nuclear components for nuclear weapons. He served in a variety of engineering roles as a manufacturing process engineer, product engineer, advance development engineer, microsystems engineer, project lead for a variety of products, manufacturing advisor for safety components at Sandia National Laboratories, and mechanical products center of excellence lead for technology development with a focus on Additive Manufacturing. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, he is currently on assignment at the National Nuclear Security Agency (NNSA) in Washington, D.C., as a member of the NNSA Defense Programs Science Council.

