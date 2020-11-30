SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Because of the need, Abundant Life Church didn't let the COVID-19 Pandemic stop the annual Thanksgiving food distribution.

The church had its Thanksgiving food giveaway his past Wednesday evening at The Alton Salvation Army, this time using innovation to distribute a takeout box with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and dessert. The recipients once again considered it a significant gift during these difficult times of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The volunteers served 200 turkey dinners to individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Salvation Army.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the church had a limited number of volunteers preparing and serving the meals.

Abundant Life Pastor Dave Anderson said this was the 17th year of the Thanksgiving meal giveaway for the church.

“It is one of our favorite events,” he said. “It is a family tradition to volunteer at this event. This year with the COVID outbreak, we knew it would be tough to have it, so we had to decide how we could have it. We knew the need was great, so we partnered with the Salvation Army and came up with a plan and took every effort we could to keep our volunteers and guests safe but at the same time meet the need for Thanksgiving.”

