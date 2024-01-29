ALTON - Abundant Church invites everyone to their upcoming “Super Sunday” event to celebrate the Super Bowl with the church family.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, Abundant Church will mark the Super Bowl with games, tailgate food and church services starting at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Pastor Joe Banks explained that the event aims to highlight the church’s atmosphere and provide a fun treat for young families to enjoy.

“We have so many young families in our church, which is so awesome, and so what we want to do throughout the year are some fun events for young families to enjoy,” Banks explained. “Really, we just want to capture the momentum of the Super Bowl in our community and all the fun that goes with it, and we want to create an unforgettable experience on Sunday morning that is kind of built around our services.”

Families are invited to wear their favorite jerseys and register at the door starting at 8:30 a.m. for the chance to win major prizes, including televisions and a Blackstone grill. There will be a photo booth, plenty of stadium snacks and a Field Goal Challenge for attendees to check out.

Church leaders have also planned an NFL Kids Experience specifically for the church’s youngest congregation members ages infancy through fifth grade. Kids will run passing drills, win prizes and play in an inflatable and indoor play park before, during and after church services.

The fun begins approximately 30 minutes before the services and runs throughout the morning. The services start at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Banks promises an inspiring message with lots of music and Super Bowl fun.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We want people to see that church doesn't have to be boring and the most fun you can have is with the church and God’s family,” he said. “Our services are going to be packed full of incredible live music that we do and a life-giving message that I’ll give just to help give life to people in challenging times.”

Banks, who has young children himself, noted that things can be difficult for young people and families. He hopes the Super Sunday event will provide free, safe fun for families and show them that Abundant Church is a family-oriented space.

“We live in a crazy, chaotic world,” Banks said. “When you just look at what a lot of people are saying, whether it’s on the news or just on the street, there’s a lot of unstable waters just in our country and in our world. And we know from being a young family myself as the pastor that it’s really hard to be isolated and alone during unstable times, and we need people to help us…So many parents — and we get this from our own experience — are just like, ‘How do we raise kids in today’s world?’ And so we just want to come beside young families and help them as much as we can.”

Banks encourages people to check out the official Abundant Church website for more information about the church and Super Sunday. He said the church is multigenerational and diverse, which is “awesome to see,” and welcomes everyone to enjoy the services and Super Sunday fun.

“During unstable times, you can have stability. It can be found in a church family,” he added. “There’s so much going on in our world and we just want to help people find that stability. There’s so much doom and gloom, but there truly can be light and life in the midst of it.”

For more information, visit Abundant.Church/SuperSunday.

More like this: