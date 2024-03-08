ALTON - Ebony Absher, of Elite Force Athletics in Alton, which trains track and field athletes, has some under her direction who have qualified for a large national competition - the New Balance Nationals Indoor Meet.

The group arrived in Boston, Mass., on Thursday and are competing this weekend in the major meet. All the boys mentioned here met the standards to qualify for the New Balance Nationals.

Samuel Elliott-Barnes, an Alton High senior sprinter, qualified in the 60 meters with a time of 6.99 and the 400 meters with a time of 49.86.

Absher said Elliott-Barnes going under 7 seconds in the 60 meters was a tremendous accomplishment as was his effort under 50 seconds in the 400 meters indoors.

He was the USATF Ozark Association youth champion in the 60 meters and 400 meters.

Casey Borkowski of Elite Force, advanced in the 60 meters with a time of 7.11 seconds and also was the Ozark Youth Champion in the 400 in his division with a time of 51.80. Borkowski is a Jersey Community High School sprinter.

Kysn Johnson, a Alton Middle School student, advanced in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01, under the 1:03 qualifying mark in his division.

Absher's Elite Force's entries in the Ozark meet are shown below.

The coach said Elliott-Barnes and Borkowski have been positive influences on the middle schooler as he develops in his athletic career.

