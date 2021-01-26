SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has been voted one of America’s best places to hold special events in the 2020 “Best Of” awards by Unique Venues magazine.

The ALPLM won the “Best Small Market Venue” category and was also runner-up for “Best Venue for Unique Experiences.” The magazine said the presidential library is “rich in history, education, and provides unparalleled experiences – a must-see venue!”

“This is a wonderful honor. We take great pride in providing extraordinary experiences for groups holding events here, and that tradition will continue under new public health guidelines,” said Melissa Coultas, the ALPLM’s acting executive director.

The library and museum are now available for events with up to 50 people. The ALPLM is also offering new experiences for groups that aren’t comfortable meeting in person: online presentations by historians and librarians about Abraham Lincoln and the presidential library’s amazing collection.

Unique Venues is dedicated to highlighting event venues beyond the usual suspects like hotels and conference centers. It features universities, museums, historic sites, stadiums and more. Award winners – which the magazine calls “the shining stars of our industry” – are chosen by readers and industry professionals.

“We’ve been honored with Unique Venues awards a few times over the years, but in this year the recognition is really special,” said Britta Brackney, manager of facility rentals at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “It’s a reminder of the excellence we achieved in the past and that my co-workers and I will continue to work toward for our clients now and in the future.”

The ALPLM hosts events from corporate retreats and board meetings to awards banquets and wedding receptions. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, events are currently limited to a maximum of 50 guests based on what part of the ALPLM you’re renting. Our rental program is taking reservations and coordinating with customers to book larger events up to two years out.

New options for groups that don’t want to meet in person include online “Tales from the Vault” presentations where our staff show items from our collection on topics such as Lincoln and leadership, the attempt to steal his body, and his keen interest in technology. We also provide online “History Lessons” on topics like Illinois’s four presidents or the ALPLM’s Papers of Abraham Lincoln project.

Contact the Facilities Rental Office at 217-558-8873 or alplm.rentevents@illinois.gov to learn more.

With a log cabin on one side and the White House on the other, the museum’s main plaza offers not only stunning scenery but also a big space to safely accommodate groups. The ALPLM also offers large conference rooms and small meeting spaces equipped with technology to host in-person, hybrid or online conferences.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is dedicated to telling the story of America’s 16th president through old-fashioned scholarship and modern technology. It also serves as the state historical library.

The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln material, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to other aspects of Illinois history. The museum uses exhibits, eye-catching special effects and innovative story-telling to educate and inspire visitors from around the world.

Learn more at www.PresidentLincoln@illinois.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

