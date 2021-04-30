SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A special exhibit telling the story of Illinois music opened Friday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, with stunning artifacts from legends like Miles Davis, Howlin’ Wolf, Cheap Trick and Earth, Wind & Fire.

“State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois” explores the state’s impact on musical genres from jazz and the blues to rock and gospel. Guests can watch short videos on 13 different genres or use their cell phones to hear brief audio introductions to particular artists. The exhibit also features a working radio studio where hosts are invited to broadcast their shows.

Artifacts include musical instruments, Grammy awards, costumes, rare records, song lyrics and more, such as

Benny Goodman’s clarinet

Common’s suit from his 2015 Oscars performance.

Howlin’ Wolf’s harmonica

John Prine’s stage props

Dan Fogelberg’s guitar

An Earth, Wind & Fire stage costume

“State of Sound” runs through Jan. 23, 2022, in the museum’s Illinois Gallery, a space used for highlighting Illinois history as part of the ALPLM’s role as the state historical library. The exhibit is free with regular museum admission.

The ALPLM is offering free admission for Illinois students through May 31. People who have been vaccinated against Covid 19 can get free admission in May and June. Please go to www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov to get tickets before visiting the ALPLM.

“Few states can match Illinois for the breadth of its musical legacy. Illinois artists played huge roles in the blues, gospel and soul. They broke new ground in jazz, took country to places it had never gone before and brought down the house with the sheer power of rock & roll,” said Melissa Coultas, acting executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

