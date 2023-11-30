SRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has been granted accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, a status that recognizes the ALPLM’s “exemplary practices” as a museum of national importance.

Only 3 percent of America’s museums are accredited. Those that earn accreditation usually apply several times over many years before demonstrating they qualify. The ALPLM was accredited on its first try after a review process of just two years.

“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is one of Illinois’s finest institutions, and I’m glad to see the American Alliance of Museums recognize its exceptional role in telling President Lincoln’s story,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The ALPLM is a worthy guardian of Lincoln’s legacy and a leader in the field, and I congratulate them on their accreditation.”

ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt said: “Accreditation is a testament to the hard work of everyone at the presidential library and museum, from top to bottom. It’s also a testament to the support this institution receives from the people of Illinois. We would not be able to protect the state’s historic treasures without the resources and enthusiasm they provide.”

Accreditation is a rigorous process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation, a museum first must conduct a year of self-study and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. Reviewers met with ALPLM employees and volunteers, as well as community representatives. They examined museum exhibits, education programs, library services, technical support and more.

“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum serves an important role in the nation and is an institution the State of Illinois can take great pride in. The Board and staff are commended for their exemplary practices,” wrote Marise McDermott, chair of the American Alliance of Museums’ accreditation commission.

The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and sharing with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

“Since opening in 2005, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has worked to educate Illinoisans and share historical knowledge with millions of visitors from across the country. The ALPLM’s national accreditation is a testament to the vital importance of showcasing President Lincoln’s work and legacy,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “As the first Black woman Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, I am proud to be part of our story of progress.”

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the American Alliance of Museums

The American Alliance of Museums has been bringing museums together since 1906, helping to develop standards and best practices, gathering and sharing knowledge, and providing advocacy on issues of concern to the entire museum community. Representing more than 35,000 individual museum professionals and volunteers, institutions, and corporate partners serving the museum field, the Alliance stands for the broad scope of the museum community.

For more information, visit www.aam-us.org.

