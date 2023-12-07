SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has created a new honor for Lincoln admirers who link their personal legacy to the legacy of America’s greatest president.

From now on, people who decide to include the presidential library and museum in their estate planning will be enrolled in the “8th & Jackson Society.” They will receive special benefits, have their names recorded in a place of honor at the museum and get a replica of the “A. Lincoln” name plate that once adorned the Lincolns’ front door.

At the time of his death, Lincoln’s only major financial asset was his Springfield home at the intersection of 8th and Jackson streets. Over the decades, the home has been a key part of sharing Lincoln’s memory with the public.

In the same spirit, people who include the ALPLM in their wills and estate planning can help preserve Lincoln’s memory for future generations.

“People who arrange to support Lincoln’s legacy after they’re gone are helping to build a better world. They are educating children, safeguarding historic documents and telling the story of an inspirational leader,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Those forward-thinking people deserve to be honored, and the new 8th & Jackson Society will do just that.”

Recording your planned gift with the 8th & Jackson Society is the only assurance your bequest will benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Bequests arranged through other organizations may not aid the presidential library or its mission.

Arranging a gift to the ALPLM can be as simple as adding a single sentence in your will or living trust. To learn more, or to register your estate plans for recognition by the 8th & Jackson Society, contact ALPLM.Development@illinois.gov. Information can also be found under “Support Us” at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.

The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and sharing with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

