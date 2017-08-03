SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced today a $3,000,395 federal grant to the Springfield Airport Authority to help modernize and improve the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. This funding will support the rehabilitation of approximately 11,000 feet of the service road connected to the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.

“As a general aviation pilot, I know how important small and municipal airports are to communities across the state of Illinois,” Duckworth said. “This funding will help ensure the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport has the resources it needs to support local job growth and economic development in Springfield and throughout Central Illinois.”

“Investing in our regional airports is key to our state’s economic success, and this funding will help improve access for travelers flying in and out of Springfield’s airport,” Durbin said. “I will continue working with Senator Duckworth to ensure Illinois communities have access to the federal funding they need to make air travel more efficient and safe.”

“This funding will assist our efforts to complete the next phase of a multi-year program to rehabilitee our airfield service roads,” said Mark E. Hanna, Executive Director of the Springfield Airport Authority. “These roadway surfaces are a critical safety feature that keep operational vehicles, such as snow removal equipment, public safety vehicles and mobile refueling trucks safely separated from aircraft in certain movement areas. We are appreciative of the FAA’s continued support of these important safety projects.”

Today’s funding comes through the Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program, which funds projects to improve nonprimary commercial service, reliever and general aviation airports.

