ALTON - The Alton Band and Orchestra Builders (ABOB) Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair will be back near Christmas time on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at Alton High School.

The contract for the ABOB Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair is now available.

Click here for more:

http://abob.net/craft-fair/

"As we prepare for the 2021 Craft Fair, we will certainly reassess and update everyone as time draws near if health conditions or virus concerns continue to be elevated," Dave and Paula Fritz said.

The schedule for the Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair is as follows:

Saturday, December 4: breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. Craft Fair is open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. $2.00 admission.

Sunday, December 5: breakfast starts at 9:30 a.m. Craft Fair is open 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. $1.00 admission.

Kids 12 and under are free.

Strollers are not recommended.

"All proceeds support our kids in the Alton School District band and orchestra program," Dave and Paul said. "ABOB provides the funds so all students have access to our outstanding music program. Thank you for your support!"

For additional information, please contact Dave and Paula Fritz at 618-474-6996 or

Email: abobcraftfair@gmail.com

Please do not call Alton High School.

