EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Abigail Stacy with the Student of the Month Award for the month of January. Abigail Stacy was nominated by Science teachers Melissa Barnett and Amy Burian of Edwardsville High School.

Abigail is the daughter of Michelle and Jason Stacy. She is very involved in the music department, specifically band, where she has been a member for four years, a section leader for two years, and has won two “A Game” awards. Additionally, Abigail is a member of the EHS Literary Magazine, Science National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and National Honor Society. She also serves as a voice host for the Tiger Talk Podcast Network, EHS’s official podcast. As well as being very involved in her school and extracurricular activities, she has also been awarded the 2023 AP Scholar Award and is an Illinois State Scholar for the 2024-25 school year. In her free time, Abigail enjoys painting, playing her drum set, making playlists, and making cards.

In the future, Abigail hopes to attend a school in Chicago, where she is currently considering attending Loyola University. From there, she hopes to become a chemist that works specifically in the environment.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

