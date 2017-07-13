Abel faces methamphetamine possession with alleged intent to deliver and fleeing police charges
ALTON - On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, issued a warrant for the arrest of Kyle D. Abel, 31, of the 2800 block of Residence Street, Alton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Abel is charged with the following charges for an incident with Alton Police on July 11:
Count I: Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine With The Intent To Deliver (Class X Felony)
It is alleged in the warrant that Abel knowingly and unlawfully possessed with the intent to deliver 100 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Count II: Aggravated Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officers (Class 4).
It is alleged that Abel, the driver of a certain 2005 Cadillac motor vehicle with an Illinois registration of AM133325 fled From Alton Police Officer Jeff Thornton, after being given a visual or audible signal in a manner and such flight to elude involved disobedience of two or more official traffic control devices.
Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set Abel's bail at $250,000. Police have Abel in custody at this time.
More like this: