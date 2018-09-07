SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW:

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman had quite the game in the Tigers’ 58-45 loss to CBC on the road last week,

Abdur-Rahman ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns of 80, 40, 4 and 82 yards in the showdown of St. Louis-area football heavyweights.

Abdur-Rahman gave his offensive line a lot of credit for opening up the holes for him. “My O-line opened up some big holes; they did all the work,” Abdur-Rahman said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight; we came in and knew it was going to go back-and-forth. It just came down to who made the most mistakes.

“Unfortunately, it was us tonight; we were there, we had a lot of plays where we could have capitalized. We’ll learn from it.”

Abdur-Rahman also threw two touchdown passes in the game; the Tigers host East St. Louis at 7 p.m. tonight in the Southwestern Conference opener for both schools.