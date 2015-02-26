(Jupiter, FL) Following his medical examination back in St. Louis, the St. Louis Cardinals received positive news regarding pitcher Adam Wainwright’s lower abdominal discomfort.

“Based on all the different studies and what the doctor saw he feels this probably the best news we could’ve gotten,” said Mozeliak. “He is dealing with an abdominal strain, so we’ve ruled out a lot of things that I think we’re sort of guessing about last week. We’re encouraged about that. Take it slow for about four or five days and if all goes well should be full go probably in a couple of weeks.”

Wainwright will be able to continue throwing while on the rest program so the injury is not expected to change his status for the start of the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think we can take the foot off the gas a little bit on the bullpen sessions,” said Mozeliak, who will meet with Mike Matheny and Derek Lilliquist about how they might adjust the throwing schedule for Wainwright. “Based on what I’ve been told, having him continue to throw is okay.”

GRICHUK SORE

–Outfielder Randal Grichuk did not participate in workouts on Thursday as a precautionary measure after developing soreness in his lower back. Grichuk believes he suffered the discomfort from doing squats, but was feeling better after treatments.