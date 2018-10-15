EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls cross country runner Abby Korak has been a dominant force in the region all season and at last week’s Southwestern Conference Meet at Belleville, she won the three-mile race with an impressive time of 17:14.70.

Monday afternoon, Edwardsville hosts the Tiger Finale Meet and Saturday the cross country regional at the Southern Illinois University course.

Korak’s head cross country coach George Patrylak said he believes she is ready to begin the post-season this Saturday with the regional at Edwardsville. Korak’s time in the SWC Meet was a personal best.

Edwardsville’s girls brought home the Southwestern Conference crown with 36 points, followed by O’Fallon with 45, Belleville East with 53, Belleville West with 111, Collinsville with 111 and East St. Louis 166.

“Abby has relied on her teammates to set the pace in most of her races this year, but in the conference meet she opened this time," Patrylak said. "Hannah Stuart had a solid race and Elise Krone also had a solid race. There were a lot of positives in the meet for the girls.”

Stuart was fourth (18:23.50); while Elise Krone placed ninth (18:52.10) and Emily England was 10th (18:57.50); followed by Makenna Lueking in 12th (19:18.90); and Jilian Welsh 19th (19:46.70); and Kiara Delgado 20th (19:58.50).

John Hough also contributed to this story.

