GLEN CARBON - Abby Juedemann of Granite City is on top of the world after being recognized as first place in Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge International competition.

She was recognized as the 2016 Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge International champion in the girl’s age 13 category.

The award is a crystal trophy presented by the Supreme Council in New Haven, CT. In addition, Juedemann was presented with her original scorecard framed with details of her journey in the competition.

Tom West, Illinois State Council Soccer Chair, presented the award recently at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Juedemann took first place in the St. Cecilia

Council 13216 event, moved on to win the District 80 championship, and then win the Breese Council 2869 Regional championship. On Nov. 12, 2016, Juedemann then won the Illinois State Championship held at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, hosted by Charleston Council 4024.

The Granite City girl was officially declared the international champion on March 21, 2017.

To better understand the gravity of what this young lady accomplished, consider the following: As the international champion, Juedemann outscored all state champions in the United States, Canadian Provinces, Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, Asia, the Philippines, and the islands of the West Pacific.

It should also be noted that Abby is only the fourth international winner from Illinois, and the second in two years from St. Cecilia Council 13216 in Glen Carbon.

