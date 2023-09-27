JERSEYVILLE - Abby Fraley has been a standout in cross country and soccer for Jersey Community High School for multiple years.

She is a strong runner and says cross country "is my favorite sport," although she also loves playing soccer in spring.

Overall, she said she felt good about a recent race in the Alton Invite. She recorded a time at the Alton Invite of 24:47.57. Fraley should be one of the Panthers' top runners this season and continue to improve as the season moves ahead. Abby is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Fraley started her running career in her freshman year and said it has always been "fun" for her. She also thanked her parents for their support throughout her athletic career. Fraley's work ethic and approach to training have always been positive for her in her cross-country seasons.

Abby has also been recognized as one of the Panthers' best female soccer players.

Congrats again to Abby Fraley for her recognition as a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

