GODFREY – Abbey Inc. Graphic Design & Support Services, 3312 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, will host a 20-anniversary networking event/open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

There will be drawings, networking, free appetizers, a local art show and a book signing for local author Phyllis Bechtold on another one of her “Seymour Bluffs” releases.

“We are hoping for a good turnout,” said Cherie Schroeder, one of the owners of Abbey Inc. “This should be an awesome networking event. We invited all of clients and there will be a lot of our clients on this side and the Missouri side of the river here. The book signing and three local artists showing their work should also be excellent.

“Seymour Bluffs finished presses and we thought, why not have a book signing here? This is another in the children’s series, this time on Benjamin Godfrey. It was illustrated by the Alton High School graphics communications students and it is really centered on the River Bend area.”

Schroeder was honored that the River Bend Growth Association will have a ribbon cutting at the event. She invited the public to attend the open house and said it should be a fun event for everyone in attendance.

