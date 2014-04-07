AARP Volunteers Filed Over 750 Tax Returns
Since March 3, AARP Volunteers have provided over 750 tax returns at Senior Services Plus. AARP's free tax service was provided to anyone aged 55 or older. Certified volunteers saved community members time and money on their tax returns by assisting individuals in filing electronically. AARP volunteers at Senior Services Plus include Andy Batchelor, Nancy Batchelor, Joe Brewster, Henry Gavin, Sue O'Day, and Jennifer Hilgard.
In this photo, Nancy Batchelor is assisting James and Charolotte Jordan of Alton, and Henry Gavin assisting Robert Accord of Brighton.
