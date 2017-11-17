ALTON - AARP along with the City of Alton and the Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission is holding a free shred event for all veterans and community members.

We will be sharing information on AARP Operation Protect Veterans. This program describes scams that target veterans and provides guidance on how to report them.

AARP, along with its partners invite veterans and community members to bring their paper items to have them securely shredded.

Maximum 3 garbage bags per car.

Saturday, November 18, 2017

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Liberty Bank Amphitheatre

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, Illinois 62002

To register and for more information visit the website or

call toll free 1-877-926-8300.

aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork

