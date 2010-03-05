(Alton, IL - March 5, 2010) - AARP will conduct a driver safety program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is the nation's first and largest refresher course for drivers age 50 and older. This day-long training will help you tune up your driving skills; update your knowledge of the rules of the road; learn about normal, age-related physical changes and ways to adjust for these changes; and reduce traffic violations, crashes and chances for injuries. Some insurance companies also offer a discount to participants.

Shirley Wheatly will be the program instructor. The fee is $14 for new participants and $12 for returning participants, payable to the instructor on the day of the training. Lunch will not be part of the program. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register in advance.

