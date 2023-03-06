ALTON - Alton Little Theater (ALT) is honored to present GEE'S BEND by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder on March 24th & 25th at 7:30 p.m. and March 26th at 2 p.m. at the ALT Showplace.

The play, directed by Margery Handy, honors Women's History Month, and Black History, and celebrates the storytelling heritage of Quilters everywhere!

This inspiring play tells the story of the Pettway family of Boykin Alabama as they navigate the "uncivil" unrest in a small Southern town in the 1930s through the 1960s.

The actual quilts constructed by the Pettway Women and a growing number of other groups established throughout the country, bear witness to the joys and tribulations of their lives -- and four of the "Pettway" quilts now hang in the Smithsonian Institute - and replication of one of those quilts will be raffled off during the run of GEE'S BEND to further promote the community outreach down by ALT, now launching its 90th season in the Riverbend!

Jared Hennings, Shay Vonda Mayes, Ciera Thomas, Sarah Goins, and Margery Handy portray some of the real-life family members who witnessed and endured the real-life struggles of poverty and social divide; and each actor brings their own rich heritage of struggles in life to become educated and successful in their artistry and in their role as performers. Each brings their passion for good writing and Choral singing to this unique piece of quality Theater.

Tickets are $20 for this passionate, well-written, and historically significant play -- and the Box office (618-462-3205) or online (http://www.altonlittletheater.org) can assist with the purchase of Tickets and ALL the information you might just need to know about the Community Theater who seeks to serve and entertain all the residents in the Riverbend Region.

Residents living by a mighty body of water that "bends" the land and shapes the lives of all citizens, is just part of the Legacy of GEE'S BEND that Riverbend residents can relate to the true story of a family who lives in "heritage, history and in the blessings from God" will surely inspire and help us all explore our own path in Life.

Ultimately, GEE'S BEND portrays the power of "community" to give voice to all the beauty and blessings to be had in this life -- and Lee Cox, Kevin Frakes, Brant McCance, and Amy Hopkins (Costumer) welcome Margery to the "directing" family at ALT and are thrilled to showcase a brilliant piece of good Theater!

