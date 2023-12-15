EAST ALTON - Krissy Teets is on top of the world, literally, after a huge triumph in a World Pro-Am Axe Throwing League Tournament in Appleton, Wisc.

Krissy, a local athlete, was drafted on a pro team and her team was undefeated in three out of four skills categories and the team won the overall skills award at the worldwide axe-throwing event.

“I went so far in the tournament that I was filmed competing and will appear on ESPN on Sunday, December 17, 2023,” Krissy said. “I am one one the first females to appear on ESPN for the World Axe Throwing League. I will be shattering this gender barrier in the world of axe throwing alongside Tasia Cobbs who also made it to the big stage in November. I am looking forward to the broadcast. Millions are likely to watch it.”

This was a statement from the World Axe Throwing League about Krissy and Tasha Cobb, another woman who entered in the competition:

“Krissy Teets and Tasia Cobb have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and proficiency in the sport, earning their spots in this prestigious competition through a series of qualifying rounds. Their participation not only represents a personal triumph but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, particularly women, to pursue their passion in non-traditional sports.”

Krissy’s husband, Dylan Teets, will be going back to the world axe throwing championships in 2024 to defend his title, she said. She also said Dylan and other throwers from her home base Riverbend Axe Throwing have constantly encouraged and coached her to improve.

She has competed in world axe-throwing events across the country over the past two years and served as a great inspiration for other women throwers.

Krissy practices three or four times a week at Riverbend Axe Throwing and also works there. She also works full-time as the Wood River Public Library youth services coordinator by day, then by night she is often found in axe-throwing circles.

“I love the sport of axe throwing,” she said. “I am known for being a vocal person and one of the most spirited cheering at the world events. I have such passion and love for the sport.”

