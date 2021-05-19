ALTON - Actions in mere seconds sometimes forever change the course of a person’s life.

Such was the case when Ben Mazur, 25, of Alton, heard shoppers honking and noticed a runaway shopping cart on the move with an infant in it. Ben, who is on the Autism spectrum, recognized the danger. He sprinted at full speed toward the child, stopped the cart and saved the child, then returned it to the mother. Ben is an Alton Schnucks employee who takes care of the carts. The mother was putting two other younger children in her vehicle when the shopping cart darted away.

Ben has been recognized multiple times recently for his heroics and was proudly honored again Monday morning by Rep. Amy Elik at Challenge Unlimited with a commendation from the floor of the General Assembly. Ben completed a Skills Training Program at Challenge Unlimited, which helped him acquire his job at Schnucks in Alton. The Challenge Unlimited officials are also extremely proud of Ben.

Monica Mazur, Ben’s mother, said she is so proud of Ben in general, but especially for his actions that late March day where he potentially saved the child from great harm.

“Even as a young child, Ben has always tried to help people,” his mom said. “Ben just turned 25. He is so kind. I have never seen him act in a harsh or rude fashion to anyone. I am truly blessed. Ben was diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome at 3 years old. Since that time, the American Psychiatry Association has decided to include Aspergers Syndrome under Autism. Ben is technically on the Autism spectrum and is very high-functioning, working toward independence. He is making great strides with his job at Schnucks and it is really helping him to participate in mainstream society.”

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a complex developmental condition that involves persistent challenges in social interaction, speech, and nonverbal communication, and restricted/repetitive behaviors.

Monica Mazar commended both Challenge Unlimited and Schnucks for all they do for those with disabilities. She said she can’t say enough for the people Ben works for at Schnucks.

“I think what Ben does definitely encourages other people on the Autism spectrum and brings a positive light on Schnucks for their hiring policies that are very inclusive,” Monica said.

Ben had this to say about the runaway cart with infant incident: “I felt horrified when I saw the cart going down the hill, so I quickly chased it, stopped it and the baby was OK. I was so thankful.”

Monica provided the best summary of the entire story with one comment: “I am glad Ben was at the right place at the right time to help.”

