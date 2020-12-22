HAZELWOOD, Mo. - One lane of southbound Interstate 270 is open after a semi-truck driver was killed Tuesday around noon.

A tractor-trailer broke down on southbound 270 just past McDonnell Boulevard. The driver got out of the semi to put out safety cones when they were struck by another vehicle.

Southbound Interstate 270 traffic is backed up for miles.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver remained on the scene. An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene. No additional information has been released.

