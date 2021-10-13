A Tribute To Veterans Of The Alton Senior High School Class Of 1963 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Veterans: Alton Senior High School Class of 1963 Learn about our advertising opportunities! Message: Nearly one-third (150 of our 542) of the Alton Senior High School Class of 1963 served in the military, many in Vietnam. One died in that war, and many others continue to suffer from long-term health problems. We honor their service on our website https://classreport.org/usa/il/alton/ahs/1963/ Submitted By: James Rugh Print Version Submit your Tribute