October 13, 2021 4:28 PM October 14, 2021 4:23 PM
Message: Nearly one-third (150 of our 542) of the Alton Senior High School Class of 1963 served in the military, many in Vietnam. One died in that war, and many others continue to suffer from long-term health problems. We honor their service on our website https://classreport.org/usa/il/alton/ahs/1963/
Submitted By: James Rugh