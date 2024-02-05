MARION - The agenda has been released and various continuing education credits have been approved for “A Trauma-Informed Courts and Community Symposium: Creating a Culture of Belonging” on Thursday, March 21 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, IL.

The symposium, hosted by Illinois First Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William J. Thurston, Access to Justice Improvement Grant, Williamson County Presiding Judge Stephen R. Green, and Centerstone, features advocate, speaker and former NFL player Gaelin Elmore as the keynote speaker. To register for this free event, visit Centerstone.org/events.

“Please join us for a one-day, motivational symposium as we encourage court personnel and professional communities to commit to understanding how belonging is a key element in success,” said Brenda Sprague, Office of the Chief Judge.

“Whether your work includes helping court patrons navigate the legal system; seizing everyday opportunities to be understanding and helpful; or motivating those around you to look within so they are able to help those without, this symposium will leave you empowered to make others feel they belong within your community environment.”

The symposium agenda includes:

· 7:30 a.m. – Doors open

· 8:00 a.m. – Networking and Resources: coffee and donuts provided by Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities

· 8:20 a.m. – Welcome - Chief Judge William J. Thurston

· 8:30 a.m. – Creating a Culture of Belonging - Gaelin Elmore

· 10:30 a.m. – Transcending Adversity Through Resilience - Ginger Meyer, Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, SIU School of Medicine

· 11:30 a.m. – Lunch break (on your own)

· 12:45 p.m. – Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities - David Mills

· 1:00 p.m. – Trauma in the Courts: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow – Jeffrey A. Goffinet, First Circuit Associate Judge

· 2:00 p.m. – Strengthening Communities, Breaking Barriers - Julian Valdes, IL JusticeCorps Fellow

· 2:15 p.m. – Bringing Comfort to the Courtroom: How Court Therapy Dogs Create Calm in Juvenile, Drug and Veterans’ Court – Program Coordinator Cynthia York, First Circuit At-Large Judge Carey C. Gill, First Circuit At-Large Judge Amanda B. Gott, Certified Therapy Dog Handlers Steve and Cindy Miller, and Court Therapy Dog Mr. Baker

· 3:15 p.m. – Resiliency Wrap-up - Ginger Meyer

· 3:30 p.m. – Adjourn and Evaluations

The symposium will offer the following continuing education opportunities:

· Attorney continuing legal education (CLE): 6 hours approved

· Teacher continuing professional development unit – 6 hours provided by the Illinois Regional Office of Education #21

· Illinois Certified Domestic Violence Professionals continuing education units (CEU) – provided by Cairo Women’s Shelter

· Illinois Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC), Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Illinois Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and Licensed Social Worker (LSW), and Illinois Nursing Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Nurse and Advanced Practice Nurse CEUs - 5.5 hours of continuing education approved under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184

· Counselor II, Preventionist II, CARS II, Co-occurring Disorder Professional (CODP) I or II, Certified Problem and Compulsive Gambling Counselor (PCGC) II, Certified Criminal Justice Addictions Professional (CCJP) II, Certified Recovery Support Specialist (CRSS) I or II, Certified Peer Recovery Support Specialist (CPRS) I or II, Medication Assisted Addiction Treatment Professional (MAATP) II, Certified Family Partnership Professional (CFPP) II, Veterans Support Specialist (CVSS) II CEUs – 5.5 hours of continuing education approved by the Illinois Certification Board, program number 20019.

The following continuing education opportunities have been applied for:

· Law enforcement Mobile Team Units (MTU)

· Committee on Judicial Education (COJE)

· Committee on Probation Education (COPE)

· Trial Court Administrators/Administrative Assistants (TCA/AA)

The symposium is partially funded through the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice, Access to Improvement Grant, through the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

This project is partially funded through the Federal Fiscal Year 2023 State Court Improvement Program Grant (CFDA 93.586) awarded to the Illinois Supreme Court by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children, Youth, and Families.

“Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities program is thrilled to partner with the Illinois First Judicial Circuit to bring in Gaelin to work his time, talent and treasure with our region to tell his inspiring story,” said Dr. David Mills, Centerstone BCC grant coordinator.

This symposium is a part of “The Belonging Need” training series, which includes:

· “The Belonging Need: Part 1” – January 24 from 9-11 a.m. CT via Zoom

· “The Belonging Need: Part 2” – February 21 from 9-11 a.m. CT via Zoom

· In-person “A Trauma-Informed Courts and Community Symposium: Creating a Culture of Belonging” – March 21 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center featuring Gaelin Elmore as the keynote speaker presented by Illinois First Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William J. Thurston, Access to Justice Improvement Grant, Williamson County Presiding Judge Stephen R. Green, Centerstone, and Federal Fiscal Year 2023 State Court Improvement Program Grant (CFDA 93.586)

· “The Belonging Need and Deficit for Youth Navigating Trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)” – March 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. CT via Zoom

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of all ages. Services are available in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Tennessee through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, school-based services, telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also offers specialized programs available nationwide for the military community, as well as services for children, including therapeutic foster care. Centerstone’s Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives. Learn more by visiting Centerstone.org.

