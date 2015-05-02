The preliminary numbers are in and 358 cases were addressed at today’s Amnesty Day in Alton. A total of 40-45 additional people were turned away because they did not have active warrants for their arrest. This is up from 2013 when 243 cases were addressed and 25 additional people were turned away after a warrant check.

On site were Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons and other officers, Madison County Judge Kyle Napp, four Assistant State’s Attorneys, Alton City Attorney, Megan Williams and five Clerks of the Court.

Chief Simmons issued a thank you to everyone who assisted in planning this event as well as everyone who helped get the word out to the public.