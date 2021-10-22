



BELLEVILLE - On September 19th, 2021 staff members came into the shelter to start the day of caring for and enriching our shelter animals. When they pulled up they discovered two pet bunnies that were left in a carrier at the back gate.

BAHS usually does not adopt out bunnies but staff jumped into action to make sure that the bunnies were safely inside and well cared for. One of BAHS' wonderful foster parents stepped up to foster the bunnies for the meantime until the next steps were figured out.

Come to find out, the bunnies that were left at the back gate were a mommy bunny and a daddy bunny! On September 27th, mommy bunny gave birth to seven beautiful baby buns who are all healthy and happy with their parents in a foster home. BAHS has decided to get all the bunnies fully vetted and adopt them out to loving forever homes when they are old enough.

BAHS is looking for donations of grocery store gift cards to be able to ensure that all the bunnies have fresh and healthy nutrition while they are in foster care. BAHS is specifically looking for gift cards to Schnucks, Aldi, or Walmart. Donated gift cards can be dropped off at the shelter any time during their open business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Gift cards, cash, or check donations can also be mailed to the shelter at 1301 S 11th St, Belleville IL 62226.

About Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS):

The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 50l(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 61 years. Homeless animals in our community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS strives to improve the lives of homeless animals in our community through foster, adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include: affordable spay/neuter options, low cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, and a monthly pet food pantry. To learn more, please visit www bahspets org.

