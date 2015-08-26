In describing the Brasil Guitar Duo, Classical Guitar Magazine exclaims: “The maturity of musicianship and technical virtuosity displayed … is simply outstanding.” Winners of the 2006 Concert Artists Guild International Music Competition, the Duo is quickly solidifying its status as one of the preeminent guitar duos of its generation. With full touring schedules on two continents and critically acclaimed recordings, the Brasil Guitar Duo has developed a broad repertoire of European classical guitar duos by J.S.Bach, Fernando Sor, and Domenico Scarlatti.

In recent years the Duo has broadened its aesthetic to encompass the traditional music of its native Brazil to include musical forms such as the samba, maxixe, choro and baião. These diverse influences come together in the duo’s programming, a seamless blend of traditional and Brazilian works. The Duo will conduct a master class on Sunday, October 18, 1-3 pm, co-sponsored by the Washington University Music Department.

WHO: The Brasil Guitar Duo Douglas Lora and João Luiz

WHAT: A Special Performance, Presented in Co-Sponsorship with Music Folk in Webster Groves

WHEN: Saturday, October 17, 2015, 8:00 pm

WHERE: The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Rd, St. L MO 63117

TICKETS: $30/$26 for Society Members, Seniors 62+, FT Students

CALL: (314) 229-8686 or online at www.guitarstlouis.net

