ALTON - As many as 250 fire engines lined Henry Street from St. Mary's Catholic Church to Duke Bakery Tuesday morning in honor of Godfrey Firefighter Captain Jacob Ringering, 37, of East Alton.

Ringering perished from wounds he sustained in the line of duty last Tuesday, March 5. Ringering was working to extinguish a blaze in the 4600 block of Culp Lane in Bethalto when a brick wall fell upon him and fellow Godfrey Firefighter Luke Warner during a mutual aid call. Ringering left behind a wife and three young children. A visitation for him was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton Monday evening, and his funeral began at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire engines from across the region will accompany Captain Ringering to the Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, where he will be lain to rest Tuesday afternoon. Because of the procession, traffic on Henry Street will be closed until 1 p.m.

Fire Departments from across the region are also working together to back fill local departments so they can attend the ceremony for Captain Ringering, who was described by his chief, Erik Kambarian, as "gold."

Story has been updated to correctly state Capt. Ringering will be lain to rest at Valhalla Memorial Park Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

