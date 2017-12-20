ALTON - Grassroots Grocery's lease ends on Dec. 31, meaning it has until then to liquidate all of its inventory, equipment and fixtures.

Many of those items were sold through a Facebook liquidation auction earlier this year, but remaining stock is still available, so co-owners of the co-op, Christine Favilla and Sara McGibany decided to host another online liquidation sale through their Facebook page. The sale began Tuesday at 5 p.m. and goes through Thursday at 5 p.m. Items were pinned to the top of an event page on Facebook, and people were asked to bid through comment sections, increasing each bid by $1 in order for it to be valid.

Items included functional pieces of office materials, like file cabinets, as well as shirts, beard oil, supplements and even kombucha starters.

"Our lease is up Dec. 31, and we are trying to raise money to pay off our debts, so we would appreciate everyone's assistance with purchasing all remaining inventory, equipment and fixtures on the online auction, which runs through Thursday at 5 p.m.," McGibany said in a Facebook message.

The event reminds bidders all bids are final and closed at 5 p.m. Thursday.

That Facebook event page hosting the items and bids can be found here. All bids must be payable in cash only.

