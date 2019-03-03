SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY WITH 126 PHOTOS:

WORDEN - For the 13th time, the Wordi Gras Celebration and Parade in Worden was a hit.

The Wordi Gras Celebration is described as Worden’s "redneck take on Mardi Gras." This year’s Wordi Gras attracted people from all over the region as usual.

The parade kicked off at 3 p.m. Saturday and ran on Wall Street from Park Street to Drummond Street in Worden. The Wordi Gras Parade is an all ages event. Food and merchandise vendors were located throughout Wall Street. The bar establishments continued the fun for those 21 and over through the evening with live entertainment.

Ashley Jones of Alton said this was her first year to attend Wordi Gras.

“I enjoy talking to people, the drinks and the parade,” she said.

Jason Albright of Maplewood, Mo., said he and his family has been coming to Wordi Gras for three years.

“We were invited by friends three years ago and have come ever since,” he said. “We enjoy the parade and being able to walk around and drink."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

