BUNKER HILL - There’s nothing like Christmas in your own house. For Lisa Webb, owner of Third Street Realty, helping people find their new homes is the best part of her job, and the work doesn’t stop during the holiday season.

Webb speaks to a lot of people who are nervous about starting the process in the winter months, but she promises it’s still a great time to sell and buy. As long as you or your agent do their due diligence to make sure the property is right for you, Webb can help you find that dream home.

“It’s December, so people always ask, ‘Is it still a good time to sell my house?’ It absolutely is still a good time,” Webb said. “Don’t wait. Don’t feel like you need to wait for spring to come. Go with it, list it and get it out on the market now.”

The holiday season can be busy, and Webb encounters a lot of people who worry it’s not the right time to list their home. But she reminds them that the process takes a few months, so if you start today, it will be spring before you know it.

Additionally, Webb encourages people to think about the buying market. Interest rates are not forecasted to drop, and buyers who are looking during the holiday season are usually devoted to the process. You will likely receive serious inquiries only.

“You do have a pool of more serious buyers that are going to be interested in your house,” Webb explained. “They’re like, ‘I need a house. I know it’s Christmas, I know it’s New Year's, I know it's Thanksgiving, but we need to buy a house. It’s time, we’re ready.’”

No matter when you ultimately decide to buy or sell property, Webb reminds people that this is one of the biggest transactions they will ever make, so it’s important to get all of the facts about a property before you make any decisions. Especially when dealing with foreclosures, information about the property can be incorrect or undisclosed.

One or two mistakes in a listing can delay the process by several weeks. Listing agents are human, so Webb encourages buyers to check the property themselves, make phone calls to get additional information, or push their agents to ensure everything is accurate.

“Before you actually place your offer, do your homework,” she said. “If you are an agent or you are buying a property, the words ‘due diligence’ are very important. Don't rely on the listing agent or word-of-mouth. That’s not true fact. You need to check that stuff out yourself. You need to double check. You need to do your due diligence.”

This is important to Webb as an agent, and she practices what she preaches. While many agents and investors aren’t local, Webb is based in Bunker Hill and prides herself on her family-owned business model. She encourages people to protect themselves, do their research and only work with agents that they trust.

“As you’re going through the buying process and winding things down for the year, just slow down,” she added. “This is your biggest investment that you’re doing. And I know there are a lot of investors out there that watch HGTV and it’s all beautiful and neat and fun, and yeah, we love seeing the old and then the new, but you still have to [double check]. There’s no one who’s going to do the job better than you. So you still have to protect yourself, and then make sure your buyer agent or your listing agent has your best interest at heart.”

Looking forward to 2024, Webb hopes to take on a few rental properties and do more for the community in the Riverbend area. For more information, or to get in touch with Webb, visit the official Third Street Realty website at ThirdStRealty.com.

