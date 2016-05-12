SEE VIDEO BELOW:

JERSEYVILLE - An additional location aims to extend the reach of Quality Buick GMC Cadillac to northern customers in Jerseyville.

Since opening as Quality Pontiac in 1958, the family-owned franchise operated with one dealership and service shop in Alton, first on Broadway, then later moving to its current primary location at 1620 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. The new expansion office is located on the corner of Essex and Sinclair in Jerseyville in the former First Bank Branch Office. It had a soft opening May 2, and celebrated a grand opening ribbon cutting on May 11. It will operate to sell premium pre-owned cars, said Quality Auto Network Jerseyville General Manager Robin Soehnlin.

"We sell pre-owned vehicles here, and all of them go through the service department where a multitude of highly-trained and factory-trained service workers give each vehicle a 172-point inspection," she said. "Each vehicle must pass before they can be sold here."

The Jerseyville office is staffed by Soehnlin as well as one member of the Stevenson family, whose patriarch began the business in 1958, and at least one highly-qualified salesperson.

Joe Hanahan has been working at the extension since it opened. He said the dealership extension has already sold several cars during its short time open. He has more than 30 years experience selling vehicles to River Bend residents.

"I like it up here," he said of Jerseyville. "There are nice people and it's a good community. People here are really supportive of our business."

That sentiment was shared Wednesday morning by Quality Auto Network Co-Owner David Stevenson. Stevenson described the decision to purchase and utilize the former bank branch as "a natural choice."

"I liked the building and the location," Stevenson said. "We really liked doing business with people in Jerseyville as well."

The extension will house surplus vehicles from the Alton lot, which currently holds as many as 150 pre-owned vehicles. Stevenson said the Jerseyville location will ultimately house around 50 vehicles, leaving 100 at the Alton lot.

Stevenson operates the franchise with his brother Greg Stevenson, and his sons, Chad and Cody Stevenson.

To celebrate the grand opening of the satellite location, the Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) provided the Quality Auto Network with a gold-scissors grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony. Chips, drinks, burgers and brats were provided to those in attendance.

"I think it's phenomenal that we have so many car dealerships in this small community," JCBA Administrative Coordinator Molly Rowling said. "It really gives people a variety to choose from. (Quality Auto Network) will definitely benefit from this location."

The JCBA helps promote local businesses in Jersey County, from Jerseyville, Grafton and Brighton. They have 250 business partners, and will continue to support new businesses coming to Jersey County, Rowling said.

