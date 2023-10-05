HARDIN - Calhoun's girls volleyball team had perhaps their toughest match of the year on Wednesday night at home for senior night, but the girls grouped together and won in two games over a top-notch Mendon-Unity squad.

The win on Wednesday pushed the Warriors to 24-0 overall for the season. Calhoun has won every tournament it has played in this season, the most recent at Carlinville.

Warriors' head girls coach Melissa Zipprich said last night was "a wonderful celebration for our amazing seniors."

"Delani Klaas, Gracie Klaas, McKenzie Baalman, Corree Snyder, Haylee Armbruster and manager Ava Hurley will be extremely missed next year," she said. "They have been an amazing group of girls on and off the court.”

The varsity girls are Corree Snyders, Delani Klaas, Gracie Klaas, Hayle Armbruster, McKenzie Baalman, Abby Johnes, Aubrey Gilman, Josie Hoagland, Joy Hurley, Kate Zipprich, Lacy Pohlman, Caydence Sievers, Taylor Carey, Sadie Kiel and Stella Gress.

The win over a tough Mendon-Unity squad is a great indication of what Calhoun can do in the postseason, Coach Zipprich said.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous going into the Mendon-Unity game,” the coach explained. “We haven’t faced tough competition like that for a few weeks. But the girls really turned it up for the fight. It was a great night to see our defense shine against their big hitters. Josie Hoagland led the back row with 13 digs and Joy Hurley and Delani added 10 each.

“Delani led with nine kills. Joy was hitting hard with five kills. Kate Zipprich and Delani Klaas added four more each. Kate Zipprich and Abby Johnes played a strong game at the net blocking. Although we only had three blocks for kills, they had so many other blocks and touches that slowed their hitters down.”

Coach Zipprich said: "These girls amaze me everyday. Their determination and fight would make any coach proud."

Tuesday, Oct. 10, Calhoun plays at Brown County and then at Routt Catholic on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and New Berlin in a tournament on Friday, Oct. 13. On Oct. 18, Calhoun travels to Jersey for a 7 p.m. matchup.

