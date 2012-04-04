GODFREY –The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department is hosting “A Night Out at Jazz on Broadway,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12.

Local musicians and L&C music faculty and students will perform live music of all varieties throughout the evening with performances by Louis Michael, Peter Hussey, Teresa Crane, Ken Martin, Scott Brady, Doug Byrkit, Jay Hollinger, Audri & Aaron, The Dixie Dudes, Dr. Robert Hamilton, Waylon

Schroeder, The Lodge Brothers, Heather Humphrey, The Confluence Trio, L&C Wind ODDsemble, Renessa Drainer, Missy Johnson and You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band.

Jazz on Broadway, located at 554 East Broadway in Alton, offers table seating near the stage as well as plenty of room for socializing throughout the venue. A full-service bar (cash/credit) as well as light

snacks will be available.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731 or visit www.lc.edu/music.

