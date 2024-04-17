ALTON – Roll out the red carpet and join Senior Services Plus for a "A Night in Hollywood" on June 8th, 2024, from 6–9 PM at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons. Join in celebration for the support of Corporate Partner Honorees SEEL and Humana, Community Partner Honorees AgeSmart Community Resources and Quackcom, Community Hero Honorees Alton Fire and Alton Police Department. Enjoy a night of community, celebration, and exciting entertainment by Heartland Dueling Pianos.

Funds raised will go to support the 14 programs and services that Senior Services Plus provides throughout 8 counties that benefit nearly 30,000 older adults annually. These programs include Meals on Wheels, Information and Assistance, and Congregate Dining. The event will have a cocktail hour from 6-6:30 pm with dinner to follow and a presentation of awards to the honorees. Following the presentation, Heartland Dueling Pianos will play music from the 1950’s and beyond with fun and interactive elements!

A silent auction will open on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, and will run until 8:00 pm the night of the event. Proceeds from the gala and silent auction will help offset the cost of Senior Services Plus programs and services provided at no cost to the older adults receiving them.

Tickets and tables can be purchased online at www.seniorservicesplus.org/gala. Tickets are $75 per person or a table of 8 can be purchased for $600. Tickets will be on sale through Friday, May 17th.

SSP thanks event sponsors AARP, Argosy Casino, BJC Healthcare, Heartland Hospice, Professional Hearing Associates, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Liberty Bank, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Roberts Motors, Quackcom, Helmkamp Construction, Midwest Flower Farm, Viely Bar Photography, Stutz Excavating, Daniel Henry Insurance and Risk Management, Mighty River Recycling, MJ Kellner, US Foods, Scheffel Boyle, Dayna Stock, Heitz Optical, and OSF for their support of this event.

For more information, please reach out to Sydney Peckham at speckham@seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298 ext. 116.

Senior Services Plus is a nearly 50-year-old not-for-profit agency located in Alton, IL and serves 8 counties in southern Illinois through various programs and services. Its mission is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. Find more information about SSP at www.seniorservicesplus.org .

