ST. LOUIS – POWERPlex, the future home to one of the largest sports resorts in the country, is expanding its holiday entertainment offerings for the 2021 season.

Dasher’s Lightshow will bring a massive drive-through Christmas display to the POWERplex campus from November 5 through December 31. Tickets are on sale now at www.dasherslightshow.com.

Dasher’s Lightshow, based in Houston, TX, is one of the fastest-growing holiday light companies in the country. Their goal is to allow families to experience Christmas lights in a more interactive and modern way than traditional neighborhood or park displays.

Families can connect their vehicle radio to a dedicated radio station and watch the hundreds of thousands of lights and displays dance and blink in sync with the music.

The holiday drive-through experience starts as low as $35 per vehicle, making the event family affordable for any budget.

“We knew that we wanted to bring holiday entertainment to our location that aligned with our family-friendly focus," said Dan Buck, POWERPlex CEO. "Seeing what the Dasher Lightshow team has been doing made this a fantastic partnership. We are very excited to bring this option to the community for 2021 and future years.”

“Partnering with POWERPlex made sense from our very first conversations," said John Prebish, a managing partner of Dasher's Lightshow. "Like POWERPlex, Dasher’s Lightshow provides reliable and impressive family-friendly entertainment. Our goal is to engage with the community on a long-term basis and give back to the community by offering fundraising opportunities to our local non-profits. POWERPlex saw that vision and embraced it more than we could have hoped for.”

The show itself is simple in concept. Families pre-purchase a ticket for the day and choose a time slot that works best for them. They arrive at POWERPlex at their designated time, tune in the special music on their car radio, and then drive through the show. At the recommended speeds the show should take 20-30 minutes.

Explaining the light experience in still photographs is difficult since the show surrounds guests in tunnels, disco walls, and 40’ towering trees.

“My family and I drove through the show numerous times last season. I would always see new things and notice new details since it changes with every song in every part of the drive. Even I was impressed, and I was part of the creative team,” said Prebish about his personal experience with Dasher’s Lightshow.

In addition to the outdoor drive-through light show, there will be many indoor offerings at the POWERPlex during the season, including fun holiday-themed food and beverage options, Pop-Up Parties, Ice Skating on select evenings, and the brand new “Hall of Reindeer Games.”

The most popular times for the show are expected to be the week of Thanksgiving and the dates closest to Christmas. Last year, the show sold out 22 of 31 days in December, so it is strongly recommended that guests buy tickets early online.

Tickets are now on sale at dasherslightshow.com. Follow the event on social media @dasherslightshowstlouis.

