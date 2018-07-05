ALTON - Alton Little Theater had a very successful inaugural presentation of "A Magical Solstice with Harry Potter & Friends" in June, and now announces a second , bigger, more magical production and dinner theater on Saturday, January 12th, 2019, 5:30 p.m. to 8pm at the McPike Commons at LCCC College.

Tickets to "A Most Magical's Winter's Feast With Harry Potter & Friends" are on sale through the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org and at the ALT Box Office 462-3205.

Tickets are $40 and include a 4- course dinner, Play, Magician, and games and activities guaranteed to delight Harry Potter Fans. Plan on joining the festivities at " Hogwarts" in January and get your Tickets early---those little muggles need early Birthday and Christmas presents!

