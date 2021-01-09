The election is over and some people are having post-election stress, anxiety, and frustration, while others are joyful and feeling a sense of relief. Some people aren’t going to let these feelings go, while others are ready to move forward. Greatness and hope are in our control, therefore, it’s up to us to decide what the future will look like. Making a decision is only the beginning of things; thoughts become words, words become actions, and actions become habits.

When someone makes a decision, he is really diving into a strong current that will carry him to places he had never dreamed of when he first made the decision. If we learn to play together and learn each other’s names, we can make our community better and stronger.

Let us see each other for who we are, rather than through the eyes of someone who has never met us. Our patience and understanding will achieve more than force and rush judgments. It may be a struggle to get through this, but we can do this; faith is on the side of the believer. The new year is a time for new hopes and new resolutions, it also invites us to reflect. The past 12 months, especially, have been a lesson in humanity. Together, as a community, I look forward to a creative and fulfilling new year.

The Pandemic is Teaching a Hard Lesson

In a moment of crisis, people turn to resources they trust which is why we must educate the next generation and provide them with information and tools they will need to survive and succeed in life. This pandemic requires tough conversation for parents and children. The last time we had a pandemic of this caliber was in 1918.

There aren’t too many people still around who we know personally to give us a firsthand account on how the 1918 Influenza Pandemic affected society and how society handled it. We could possibly see a pandemic like Covid-19 again in our lifetime, or our kids might see something like this again in their lifetime. We are bound to repeat the same mistakes in history if we don’t learn from them today. We must use this pandemic as a teachable moment to educate our children and grandchildren on how to properly deal with this so they can be prepared for the next time and know what to pass on to their kids.

- Derrick D. Richardson, Author

