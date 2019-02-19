ALTON – West Elementary second-grader Raquel Jones was able to be reunited with her mother just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Her mother, Sergeant Kyra Jones of the Mississippi National Guard, returned home to surprise her daughter in the classroom of teacher Sarah Lowe. The students had made paper bouquets of flowers in honor of Presidents' Day, so the young Raquel Jones was able to present her mother with a handmade present before exchanging hugs and “I love you's.”

A reporter from Riverbender.com found the mother and daughter eating lunch together shortly after the heartfelt reunion. Sgt. Jones said she had more children to surprise with love before she could make any plans for the rest of the day.

Sgt. Jones originally hails from East St. Louis. A video of the emotional reunion can be found on the Alton School District #11's Facebook page.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

