ALTON - Rosetta Brown has a heart for children, as shown by her work as an Alton School Board member and a program coordinator for the Housing Authority.

Rosetta Brown’s Third Annual Socks For Tots drive has started and will run all through November and December.

Brown said the idea to have the socks drive came when she noticed children standing at the bus stop shivering without socks for the winter time.

“One of the boys said they could not find their socks when I asked him whey he didn’t have any on and I knew I needed to do something,” she said.

Contact Brown at (618) 580-2394, or donations can be mailed to 1109 Central, Alton, IL., 62002.

Drop off locations for the socks drive are:

Bluff City Grill, 24 E. Broadway, Alton, IL., 62002.

Marcia’s Child Care, 1053 College Ave., Alton, IL., 62002.

Lovettes Soul Food, 2512 College Ave. Alton, IL., 62002

U.S. Nail Salon, 2710 Corner Court, Alton, IL., 62002

The socks will be distributed to the Alton children as soon as they return from Christmas vacation.

