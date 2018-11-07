ALTON - Sara Hoelscher has been on a mission to help senior families find the right assisted living, memory care or in-home care placement for several years.

Hoelscher's concern for seniors started when she helped a member of an Alton Church. She went on to organize an educational seminar on senior care and from that point on she was hooked. Today, she is a senior living placement assistant for A Guiding Light. The business helps families in the areas of senior placement.

Hoelscher has an event called "Simplifying Senior Care Educational Seminar, Local Resources For Seniors And Their Families" set from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Community Christian Church at 2345 Union School Road in Alton.

Connect with Senior Care Advisors will be there to discuss the following:

Alzheimer’s Association

Medicaid

VA Benefits

Elder Law

Financial Planning

Senior Living Placement Assistance

Senior Services Plus

St. Johns Adult Day Program

Parkinson’s Rock Steady Boxing

Care Management Professionals

“I am very passionate about it,” Hoelscher said of her seniors’ work. “I have been working with seniors for four years helping families find the right facility for their loved one, whether it is a memory care facility or independent living or in-home care. Panel advisors will be in the front area to introduce themselves and there will be an open question-and-answer program for anyone who has questions.”

Hoelscher is a devoted Christian and she said she believes God led her to this type of work.

“My prayer was God please place me where you need me and I think He did,” she said.

For more on Hoelscher's Guiding Light work, check www.aguidinglightlc.com

For more information about the seminar, call (618) 462-1196.

