ALTON - The Alton "Fireworks on the Mississippi is always captivating and it made a very successful return Saturday, July 3.

Last year's Fourth of July Fireworks display was canceled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Last year's cancellation may have made this year's event even more special in front of a large viewing crowd in Downtown Alton.

The fireworks were launched from the Lincoln-Shields area across the Mississippi River. The U.S. Air Force Band entertained people before the fireworks. Before the fireworks, there were also free inflatables for the kids, shaved ice, face painting, balloon artists, lawn games, and of course food and drinks.

Amphitheater Commissioner Dale Blachford described the evening as "a great family-friendly event."

Thousands gathered this year in their special spots to watch the fireworks go off from West Alton, Mo.

