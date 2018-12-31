ALTON - Now is your chance to win 2 free tickets to what could be a sold out party!

The new owners of the Grand Theatre at 230 Market St. in Alton, local business owners/philanthropists and husband and wife team Jayne and John Simmons, have a New Year’s Eve party set Monday night and the entire Alton community over 21 years of age is invited. Event proceeds will benefit the Riverbender Community Center and the Crisis Food Pantry.

Doors for the event open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person for an evening that includes silent movies, music, fresh appetizers, popcorn, and a champagne toast at midnight. Festivities will conclude at 1 a.m. More than 200 tickets have already been sold to this one-of-a-kind event, Susan Ryan, of the Vera Causa Group, said. Vera Causa Group is coordinating the public relations for the night.

Ryan said tickets have been selling well when last checked with a capacity of 250. Riverbender.com is offering two free tickets to the event. Attire is casual and those who plan to attend should dress warmly, Ryan added.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It should be really fun, with music, Hors d'oeuvres, and some interesting activities. There will be an event at midnight, which is a surprise I can’t talk about until then. It will be a chance to look at the before of the property, which really rare for a property owner to do. It is going to be very raw, people will see how the Grand was originally set up. It has been seriously neglected with weather damage through the years. It will give people a sense of what the developers are working with to create something with the property.”

Ryan said at this point there are no firm plans to what the building will become, but the new Grand owners John and Jayne Simmons are eager to get ideas from the public to see what they would like to see at this property.

“We will provide chairs and there will be tables set up for the public,” Ryan said.

Tickets can be purchased at these local Alton businesses: AdVantage, Brown Bag Bistro, Copper Bar, Decaro’s, Germania Brew Haus, Mississippi Mud Pottery, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Beer Co., Post Commons, and State Street Market. Partygoers can also purchase tickets online through Everbrite.com

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-at-the-alton-grand-theatre-tickets-53881709644

For a chance to win the tickets just comment on and share this story on Facebook. Winner will be announced via Facebook messenger at 4:30 p.m. Winner will pickup their tickets at the door at the event.

More like this: