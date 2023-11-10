ALTON - A total of 13 incredible talents are eager to share their story with audiences, beginning Nov. 10, 2023, at the Alton Little Theater Showplace as ALT presents "A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder."

"A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder" by Robert L. Freedman with music by Steve Lutvak is directed here by Brant McCance and Lee Cox. It is produced with permission from Music, Theatre International.

The show will run evenings on Nov. 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2023, and matinees on Nov. 12 and 19, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Little Theater describes the production as follows: "There’s a love triangle, murder is afoot, But the incomparable cast delights in exploring how a poor but crafty young man becomes the Earl of Highhurst with two ladies and a host of very funny characters who will win your hearts and minds. Lorian Warford and Jess McCawley extol the virtues of “ Bella-donna” while the ensemble extols the “funny” side, yes funny side of becoming professional mourners!"

Tickets remain available for seven of eight scheduled performances but call 618-462-3205 soon because everyone should see this creative little Tony/Award-winning show.

More like this: