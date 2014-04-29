

(28 April 2014) Get ready for the fiesta of the year; a Cinco de Mayo themed Pub Crawl will be held on Saturday, May 3rd in Downtown Alton. $10 tickets will be sold at participating establishments, which include: Big Muddy Pub, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, The Firehouse, Don & Penny’s, Tony’s Prohibition Lounge, Chez Marilyn, Spirits Lounge, Bluff City Grill, Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar and Bubby & Sissy’s, plus a wine tasting at The Hive and the launch point Olive Oil Marketplace. Belle Street will be closed to traffic (from 3rd to 4th Street) for the annual Kentucky Derby Day party at Mac’s Time Out—be sure to stop by in time to place your bets, as race time is approximately 5:25 p.m.

Participants will check in at Olive Oil Marketplace (108 W. 3rd St.) any time after 2pm to get their pub crawl t-shirt and passport that lists the specials for each establishment. Then the “crawlers” will make their way around the district to enjoy food & drink specials, festive entertainment and great giveaways. Get your passport stamped at each location by making any purchase; every stamp enters your name into a drawing for great prizes, including a pair of Cardinals baseball tickets donated by Donnewald Distributing. Passports will need to be turned in at any of the establishments by 10:00 p.m.

Full details for this fun event and many more can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com.

